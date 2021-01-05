This 1,200-HP Zyrus Lamborghini Race Car Is Road-Legal, and It's Nuts
Meet the LP1200 Strada, here to terrorize morning commutes and tracks alike.
Even though a certain scarlet-clad Italian sports car manufacturer grabs the headlines when it comes to racing, Lamborghini has some racing heritage of its own. In fact, Lamborghini has been competing in the upper echelons motorsport since the early 1990s. Today, Lamborghini races all over the world in FIA GT3 competitions and Lambo's own Trofeo series with the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo (and its predecessor, the non-Evo Super Trofeo). Both cars make around 620 horsepower each, and they certainly aren't road legal. But what if you could have one for the road?
Enter the Zyrus LP1200 Strada. This insane-looking machine comes straight out of, umm, Norway. Not exactly a mecca for motorsports fans, but don't dwell on it too long. What Zyrus has done is take the already crazy Huracán Super Trofeo and turned the wick up to 11. Even though the car looks like an even more track-ready version of the Huracán Super Trofeo, it starts life as a normal Huracan and is rebuilt (by hand) with more than 600 unique parts.
An Öhlins suspension setup, a race-spec Xtrac gearbox, a titanium exhaust, and carbon ceramic brake rotors help bring it within spitting distance of the Super Trofeo race car when it comes to on-track performance. A bespoke twin-turbo charger setup boosts power output from around 620 horsepower to a wildly unnecessary 1,200 hp just to give it a little extra oomph.
According to Zyrus, the LP1200 Strada weighs in at just 3,146 pounds (giving it a much better power to weight ratio than even a Bugatti Chiron) and makes more than 4,000 pounds of downforce at 120 mph. The best part is all this madness is going to be road legal, and Zyrus plans on making 12 of them. If you want one, you might want to act fast—oh, and come with a check for $732,000.
