Darker days call for darker wheels and if you are looking for a mean ride for your SEMA-bound posse—look no further than Zero to 60 Designs’ Nighthawk custom-luxury SUV. Nighthawk is designed and built by the company’s founder Kenny Pfitzer, formerly of West Coast Customs.

The blacked out luxury SUV is based on a Ford F-350 4×4 Lariat with an extended cab and sports a military-inspired exterior that seats six adults. There’s plenty of headroom too, thanks to its 5-inch raised roofline.

The tony truck wears custom satin-black paint and high-gloss black accents by PPG Paints and rolls on Grid Off Road rims shod with Nexen Roadian MTX Mud Terrain extreme off-road rubber.

“It’s no secret that we love diving into unique challenges and producing one-off custom creations, as evident by our prior work. The Nighthawk was a whole different animal, however,” said Pfitzer, in a statement.

“What we love about this custom-luxury SUV is that it all came from a simple, yet elegant concept—we wanted to create the world’s most rugged, tough and luxurious SUV, and we believe we’ve accomplished that. Starting with a platform like the Ford F-350 Lariat 4×4 and trying to improve on an already impressive foundation was certainly no easy task. Then again, that’s why we’re in the business of making custom creations, isn’t it? If it were that easy, everyone would be doing it.”

No doubt about that. Pricing hasn’t been announced at this time, but if you like what you see, orders are now being taken. Nighthawk will be on display in the Nexen Booth at SEMA in Las Vegas, Nevada through November 2.