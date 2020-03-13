Despite all the leaks, it might be a while before we officially see the all-new Ford Bronco. The next best thing might be the Zero Labs Automotive Bronco EV. We wrote about its more expensive iteration, the All-Electric Carbon-Fiber Bronco with a five-speed manual and 190 miles of range, last spring. This new Bronco EV features a cheaper steel body, and it starts at only $185,000.

The fully electric restomod SUV is based on the now classic 1966-1977 first-generation Ford Bronco, with 21st century updates. The really cool part is the new running gear: Both the steel and carbon-fiber bodied Broncos now feature a skateboard-style chassis, with independent front and rear suspension. This setup also allows for an optional dual-motor setup, which the company claims can deliver over 600 horsepower. Now, that's a Bronco!

That's a lot more juice than the old chassis setup, which utilized a single 369-hp motor and a lot of the Bronco's original-style running gear, including a two-speed manual transfer case and a five-speed manual transmission. But it makes the Zero Labs Bronco a lot less of an electrified vintage truck, and more of a vintage body sitting on top of a modern chassis. But, sadly, this also means the manual transmission is no longer available.

Stopping power is provided by six-piston Brembo brakes, and the ride is moderated by adjustable FOX coilover suspension at all corners. Zero says an optional air suspension setup will provide height adjustability. Power is stored in a 70-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers a claimed 190 miles of range and can be recharged using a Level 2 or a faster Level 3 charger.

As we mentioned before the cabin has a clean and futuristic vibe, with available walnut or bamboo trim and even a small digital display mounted ahead of the shifter. The soft materials can be specced in leather or animal-free alternatives.

The steel-body EV Bronco starts at $185,000, but if you prefer a carbon-fiber one instead plan on spending at least $240,000 for the privilege. Zero Labs is planning on building an initial run of 150 vehicles, and states that both version are already in production with delivery goals set for the end of this year. We can't wait to take one for an off-road spin.

