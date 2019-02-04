Rolls-Royce Has Really Pig News for Chinese Lunar New Year

The Chinese lunar Year of the Pig begins February 5 and you know what that means—bespoke variants from the fine folks at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. The brand unveiled versions of the Ghost, Wraith, and Dawn at its dealership in Beverly Hills, California over the weekend.

The three special edition cars sport lucky exterior colors of Aurum, Mugello Red, and Diamond Black. Each car receives a Rolls-Royce Year of the Pig badge and Lunar New Year embroidery on the headrests, and are exclusively available through Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills.

Additionally, the British luxury marque has partnered with the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group to celebrate the holiday. The hotel will offer special packages and other perks that include special access to a Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV in red through February 8. A Rolls-Royce white-glove product specialist will be on hand for chauffeured rides and drives at the Mandarin Oriental hotels in Boston, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

The three special Cullinans include two Magma Red over tan examples for Miami and D.C. and a third in Scala Red with a black and Mugello Red interior in Boston.

Pricing wasn’t announced, but if you have to ask, well, you know.