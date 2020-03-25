Behold! One of fewer than 200 993-generation 911 GT2s is on the block and it can be mine (or yours) if I (or you) can shore up between $950,000 to $1,100,000 in a couple of days and use it to make the winning bid in RM Sotheby's online-only Palm Beach auction. Don't bother to register, though, because I will totally, definitely, absolutely outbid you in the end for this stunning air-cooled 911 GT2.

This Polar Silver over black and gray 993 turns 25 years old in 2021, which means it's new owner (me) will be able to register it in the United States. For now, the big-winged Porsche is eligible for show and display status. The rear-wheel-drive beast packs 430 hp and 457 lb-ft of torque; zany figures, at least until you consider that the twin-turbo racing version is good for whopping 480 horses. This GT2 has a brand-new period-correct six-speed manual transmission, too, and is said to reach 60 mph in less than four seconds and achieve a top speed of 190 mph. That should be plenty quick for most.

See all 49 photos See all 49 photos

According to RM Sotheby's, this GT2 was imported to the U.S. from Japan several years ago. It wears an aggressive aero package with a front air splitter, aluminum doors, an aluminum frunk lid, bolt-on fiberglass wheel arches, and a huge whale tale around back. Plus, the Porsche rolls on sweet Speedline 18-inch wheels that cover ceramic brake rotors at all four corners.

Inside the tasteful two-tone cabin sit black leather bucket seats with gray inserts and a few factory options including air-conditioning, front airbags, and a tinted windscreen topper. Overall, this GT2 appears to be in near factory condition and seems well worth the top-dollar price it is estimated to sell for.

The auction notes that the winning bidder will have to pick it up in Chicago, Illinois. I'm so ready for a road trip. But first I'll need to liquidate some assets and borrow some cash—a lot of cash. Hey, interest rates are pretty low right now. Right?