These Women Are Fans of the Ford Transit Van

Many women are becoming accustomed to Ford Transit as a two for one: a home and a vehicle. They are learning that it is a major platform to build their own home that empowers a lifestyle while being on the road.

Teri Lou Dantzler, grandmother, but not just any grandmother, works as a photographer, a champion cyclist, and a graphic artist who spends her days surfing. She is among the many Ford owners who quote cost, dependability and the country’s widest dealer network as purchase considerations for transforming a van into a home on the road.

In 2016, when Teri Lou Dantzler returned home from a vacation in New Zealand, her first motive was to explore vans. After deciding to purchase a Ford Transit, she spent the next crucial months working with her father to revamp the vehicle with everything she needed for long road trips. She wanted to be able to take the most far-fetched photos. While doing so, she ended up documenting the entire experience on YouTube.

Her fascinating experience has inspired many women to follow her footsteps and build their homes for the road.

“Now, I can live out on the road for extended periods of time,” said Dantzler in a statement.

She also added solid maple cabinetry and purpleheart wood inlays, power inverter and solar panel to recharge the battery to her Transit.

“In between venturing to unique photo locations, I do meet-ups and conduct live photography classes—all from my home on the road.”

Rebecca Gross, a former Air Force captain and champion cyclist, believes it’s incredibly easy to be productive on the road. She depends on her 2017 Transit cargo van to get her to cyclocross and mountain biking events.

“It’s always an adventure. I’m happier having control over my time. I can coach and work on the road-anywhere I choose,” Gross said.

Living in a van has many perks that go along with it, such as, affordability, freedom, and its ability to serve as a home and vehicle all in one.