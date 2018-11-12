2020 Jeep Gladiator? Wrangler-Based Pickup Name Possibly Revived

For the past year or so, Jeep’s new pickup based on the JL-series Wrangler has been rumored to be named Scrambler. But according to a new post by Jeep Scrambler Forum, this may not be the case. The forum encountered a now-deleted section on Fiat Chrysler’s site titled “2020 Jeep Gladiator,” indicating that the automaker may revive a name it started using more than 50 years ago.

Jeep used the Gladiator name on pickup trucks built throughout the 1960s. In 2005, Jeep brought back the name for a concept pickup that gave us hope for future Jeeps with a bed after the XJ-chassis Comanche was discontinued. Of course, the Scrambler name also has a history tied to CJ-8 pickups from the 1980s.

Jeep Scrambler Forum says it confirmed its finding with a “long-time trusted source.” When we reached out to a Jeep spokesman, he declined to comment.

Earlier this month, the forum also uncovered a teaser of the new Jeep pickup that was revealed during an FCA dealer presentation. Along with a picture of the camouflaged pickup, the presentation gave away a few vague clues about the model, including that it will come with “15 class-exclusive innovations” and “next-generation advanced safety systems.” It will also offer the latest infotainment systems with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2020 Jeep Pickup Truck Teased in FCA Dealer Presentation, Features "Real Truck" Capability and 15 Class-Exclusive Innovations! https://t.co/WX5bN7qzmI pic.twitter.com/516WhAEDsg — JeepScramblerForum (@jeepscramblerfo) November 2, 2018

We’re not sure what Jeep’s new pickup will be called, but we’ll find out November 28 when it debuts at the L.A. auto show. The new truck will go on sale in the first half of 2019.