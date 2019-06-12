Now That We’ve Driven the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, Will It Be Built?

During our day hammering around the famed Nardo test track and off-road playground in the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato prototype, the company’s chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani talked freely about the possibility of the Sterrato making it to production.

“Even though the budget is quite tight—it always is at Lamborghini—the provisional business case suggests that we can build this car at a profit. How is this possible, you ask? By manufacturing all restyled or new body panels, claddings, ducts, and splitters on 3D printers,” Reggiani said. “For this purpose, we developed a lightweight synthetic material which is in its final shape bolted or screwed onto the finished body. The idea for this car was born here in Nardo where we have both worlds next to each other. While the Urus is clearly more SUV than sports car, the Sterrato is a Huracán with the abilities of a crossover.”

According to the Sant’Agata grapevine, the proposed plan would be to assemble between 500 and 1,000 units priced at approximately €240,000 each (about $270,000 at current exchange rates). Since the Huracán replacement is still some five years away, Lamborghini needs one new derivative per year to ensure steady sales of the current model. In 2020, we therefore expect to see the high-performance STO (Super Trofeo Omologato); in 2021, the Sterrato should follow suit. For 2022, insiders are predicting a Huracán hybrid, while 2023 is the target launch date for the Superveloce.

The first internal session to discuss the Sterrato’s possible future was dominated by skeptics and naysayers, but the car’s fate does not only depend on the board of the brand. Instead, the business case will next be presented to the senior management in Ingolstadt and Zuffenhausen before the agenda eventually moves up one more rung to the VW Group level. At this point, Lamborghini is still a satellite of Audi, but according to industry watchers, the marque’s long-rumored transfer to Porsche oversight may now only be months away. This strategic shift should help chairman of the board of management for Audi AG Bram Schot and his team to get a handle on their own pressing issues, which no longer includes a new R8.

Under the stewardship of Porsche, the Lambo crew will reportedly concentrate on the Aventador (now 2021) and Huracán (now 2024) replacements, ponder a fully electric spiritual successor to the Uracco that would share its DNA with the next Cayman (983) and the proposed Audi TTE, and zoom in mid-term on a 2+2-seater GT loosely based on an evolution of the Porsche Taycan. As part of this grand game plan, the Sterrato would serve as a potentially rewarding step towards Lamborghini’s goal of securing a safe future by doubling the return on investment come 2025.