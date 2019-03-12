Are the Audi TT’s Days Numbered?

Audi just celebrated the 20th anniversary of the TT. But unfortunately, it’s possible that the model might not be around much longer. The automaker is re-evaluating the future of the nimble two-door, according to Autocar.

Speaking with Audi CEO Bram Schot, Autocar reports that the automaker is re-evaluating the TT because it’s focusing resources on electrification, mobility, and technology. He said that Audi “cannot afford to be in every country, in every segment.”

When asked whether the TT will live on, he said, “That’s a very good question. I think there’s a future for an [Audi] icon but I don’t know if it’s a TT. My heart bleeds when you ask that question!” He added, “I’ve got some things cooking which could replace TT, though not necessarily directly.”

According to Autocar’s sources, the TT could morph into a four-door liftback. This contradicts an earlier report from CarAdvice that suggested this wasn’t happening. In November, the publication reported that Audi had considered a family of TTs at one time, but later abandoned the idea.

“Actually we had the idea of a TT ‘family,’ so to speak,” Audi communications boss Peter Oberndorfer told CarAdvice at the time. “Not so much anymore,” he said, adding that the company is happy with one TT at the moment. Sadly, the TT Sportback concept from 2014 might remain just a concept.

The Audi TT received a face-lift for 2019. The new model gets a bolder exterior design, a new seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and more standard features. Audi is also bringing out an updated TT RS with a few design tweaks.

Last year, we learned Audi was cutting costs by $12 billion through 2022 to fund its shift toward electric vehicles. The automaker is launching a line of E-Tron EVs, including the Q4 that debuted in concept form at the Geneva Motor Show.

Last week on Twitter, Audi used the summoning circle meme to summon Avant wagons for the U.S. Maybe it can do the same thing for keeping the TT around a little longer? Let’s hope Audi doesn’t get rid of the sexy sports car that’s surprisingly comfortable.