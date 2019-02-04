Report: Dodge Is Prepping a Widebody Charger for 2020

The days of waiting for a widebody Charger may be over. According to Mopar Insiders, Dodge is rolling out not just one, but two widebody models for 2020—a R/T Scat Pack and SRT Hellcat.

According to the enthusiast site, the four-door sedan will get a redesigned dual-snorkel grille that features intakes in its upper section, wider fender flares, and the current Charger SRT Hellcat hood. Indeed, both models will receive what are termed “radically redesigned” fascias and side sills to incorporate the new bits, as well as feature retuned suspensions.

If it all comes to fruition, the Charger will follow the already-launched Challenger versions into the widebody breach and follows what our Detroit bureau chief Todd Lassa learned recently regarding FCA’s passenger-car strategy. “What we try to do is make our cars look different,” FCA’s head of passenger-car brands Steve Beahm told us. Slapping fat hips on the Charger certainly qualifies as different.

The Mopar Insiders report also touches on other specifics, saying the cars are expected to feature standard launch control and 20×11-inch wheels shod with meaty, 305/35-size Pirellis. The Scat Pack would use its non-widened sibling’s 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 engine with 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque, while the wide Hellcat will get power from the familiar 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 with 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. It’s possible the Charger Hellcat will get the same 10-hp bump to 717 horses as the 2019 Challenger Hellcat, while the site says there are also whispers the Charger could get a 797-hp Redeye version at a later date. Yes, please.

Dodge sold 80,226 Chargers in 2018, down 9.2 percent from the year before, so a widebody sounds like a logical plan to get fans back in the driver’s seat.