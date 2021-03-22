Stolen Ferrari F50 Recovered After Nearly Two Decades

Hey, you? Is this 1996 Ferrari F50 yours? If so, the U.S. Attorney's Office would like to speak with you. No, it's not about that parking ticket … they want to give the F50 back to you. Remember how it was stolen 18 years ago? In Italy? The government thinks this is it. But before you raise your hand, know that this is headed to court … there's another party who thinks they have rightful ownership.

Let's back up and explain. As The Buffalo News reports, back in 2003, a Ferrari F50 was stolen in Italy soon after it was purchased. Fast forward a bunch of years, and a Ferrari F50 is intercepted at the Canadian border by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. They notice something a little fishy about the VIN plate, and after investigating further—and contacting Ferrari—CBP determines this is the stolen F50 from 2003.

The issue is, in the intervening years the Ferrari has had at least a couple of owners, the last of which claims to have proper ownership. While it seems the evidence is compelling, The Buffalo News relates the U.S. Attorney isn't sure if it should give the car back to either claimant. It wants these parties—or you, provided you have a stronger claim than the folks identified in the news report—to sort it out in court. Until then, the government is going to hold onto it. Tough job, but somebody's got to do it.