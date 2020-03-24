Traditional classic car auction houses are having a tough time of late, as most in-person sales are scuttled against new government-mandated containment regulations. Nevertheless, English auctioneer Classic Car Auctions has decided to press ahead with its next event in an online format, allowing would-be buyers to place their bids from the safety of home. How the sale turns out is anyone's guess, but Mike Brewer of MotorTrend's "Wheeler Dealers" fame is confident enough that he's entered his very own 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS, a car that's not all that common across the pond.

As you might expect from having seen the "Wheeler Dealers" program (stream it on MotorTrend, if you haven't yet), Brewer's Camaro is anything but stock. Classic Car Auctions says the car has been completely rebuilt with more than £40,000 (nearly $46,000 at current conversion rates) spent to get the job done. In the process, the Camaro SS was resprayed in Le Mans Blue, and the engine was rebuilt and upgraded to produce some 410 hp. Classic Car Auctions thinks the Camaro should fetch somewhere between £50,000 and £60,000 ($57,500 to $69,000), so any profits for Brewer are likely to be slim indeed.

The auction house has also added three other celebrity cars to its event, including a 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500E owned by English comedian, actor, and former McLaren F1 owner Rowan Atkinson. Best known in the U.S. for his "Mr. Bean" comedy character, the subject of a television series and several movies, Atkinson claims to have owned four 500E models at various times, preferring this Nautic Blue example's color over that of the others he has owned. The 500E, though a Mercedes, was engineered and built by Porsche. It features the venerable W124 chassis and body, modified to allow for the SL-series 5.0-liter V-8 engine, producing 322 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. The hot-rodded sedan also borrowed the larger brakes from the SL, as well as the Recaro leather seats and wider track and bodywork necessitated by the big V-8 engine. Under 10,500 were built, meaning the 500E is considered fairly rare and desirable these days for a non-AMG model. This one is offered at no reserve, with no estimate offered. Average examples tend to bring $30,000 or so with concours-ready cars trading hands for more than double that.

Musician Jay Kay, frontman for the band Jamiroquai and a well-known car enthusiast, is also letting two of his vehicles go at the auction. Among them, a 1976 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow that featured in a Jamiroquai music video and was treated to a cosmetic restoration in 2015, and a 1972 BMW 1602, a 1.6-liter version of the popular BMW 2002 Coupe. The BMW is actually Kay's first car, which Classic Car Auctions claims he owned while creating the first Jamiroquai album. Kay eventually sold the car to a bandmate, re-purchasing it later to restore. Those plans are apparently no more, Kay deciding to sell the car as a project without reserve.

If you want to tune in and see how these cars do, visit the event page at Classic Car Auctions.