The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor 37 Is More Than Just a Bigger Set of Tires
There's a lot that differs the Raptor 37 from the base truck.
Ford F-150 Raptor owners have been asking for 37-inch tires since day zero. Now, for the first time, buyers will be able to choose between the standard 35- or new 37-inch tires. Ford has even come up with a cute designation for trucks shod with the larger rubber, the Raptor 37. Let's take a look at what opting for a Raptor 37 gets you.
37-Inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2
Ford has used BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A tires on Raptor since day one, with the newest trucks getting BFG's newest KO2 models. The Raptor's 35-inch tires (315/70R17) measure out to about 34.4 inches in diameter and weigh about 64 pounds apiece. The new 37-inch tire (37x12.5R17) is a Raptor-specific load-range "C" model that measures out to about 36.5 inches and weighs about 68 pounds.
Beadlock Capable 17-Inch Wheels
For 2021, the F-150 Raptor gets three unique wheels. The catch, however, is that all Raptor 37 trucks come with the same wheel, which is a newly designed, beadlock-capable 17-inch aluminum unit painted black. If you want either of the two other options (one beadlock capable and one not), you'll need to select the smaller 35-inch tire option.
Another Unique Frame
Ford's F-150 Raptor has had a unique frame since the inception of the second-generation model for 2017. Now for 2021, the Raptor has two unique frames: one for 35-inch-tire trucks and the other for Raptor 37 models. Why a different frame for the Raptor 37? To manage the forces created by the larger tires, Ford added reinforcement to areas of the frame, such as where the rear jounce bumpers mount. The company also needed to make changes to a rear crossmember and the spare tire winch mounting plate in order to adequately fit a full-size 37-inch spare under the bed. All 2021 Raptors get a specially designed trailer hitch, which was needed to clear the 37-inch spare tire.
Different Fox Shocks
Even the Fox 3.1-inch internal bypass shocks needed to be reworked to manage the larger 37-inch tires. The front shocks receive an upgraded shaft, moving from 7/8 to 1.0 inch (which also necessitates the move to a quadruple rod seal pack). Damping range from the Live Valve system increases 50 percent over the 35-inch tire models (which is 2.5 times greater than 2020 models). The shocks also have new tuning specific to Raptor 37, a unique foam jounce bumper, and provide 0.5 inch of additional lift in the front.
More Ground Clearance but Less Wheel Travel
Adding two inches of tire diameter has the added effect of increasing ground clearance along with approach and departure angles. Minimum ground clearance increases from 12.0 inches to 13.1 inches. The approach angle improves from 31.0 to 33.1 degrees while the departure bumps from 23.9 to 24.9 degrees. Breakover angle improves, as well, from 22.7 to 24.4 degrees, meaning fewer frame hangups on twisty trails.
The downside of adding larger rolling stock, however, is a decrease in wheel travel. Wheel travel at the front is reduced from 14.0 inches to 13.0, while rear wheel travel goes from 15.0 to 14.1 inches. Although these figures are less than those of the 35-inch-tire-equipped 2021 Raptor, they are still slightly greater than the outgoing 2020 model.
Raptor 37 Specific Interior and Graphics
Each generation of Raptor has seen new and unique bedside graphic offerings. For 2021, Raptor 37 owners get a unique graphics set that play up the "37."
Raptor buyers have also had the choice of different and unique interior treatments. Raptor 37 models get the highest-end interior standard. Regardless if you want them or not, the Raptor 37 comes with Recaro front seats. The Recaro seats come in new Light Speed blue leather with Code Orange stitching. As of now, that's the only option for the Raptor 37, and buyers can't get Recaro seats with the 35-inch tires. It's an interesting packaging choice, to say the least.
What's It Going to Cost?
Ford hasn't announced any pricing as of yet for the all-new 2021 F-150 Raptor. Based on what we know about the outgoing 2020 Raptor, as well as the price increases the standard F-150 saw from 2020 to 2021, we'd bet that a fully loaded 2021 Raptor 37 will land right at about $78,000. To that end, we suspect that Raptor 37 models will cost about $3,500 more than a comparable 35-inch tire truck. We'll circle back in a few months and see just how close (or far off) we were on this one.
