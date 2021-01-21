2022 Toyota GR 86's Nose Leaks in Patent Images

Less than a week after renderings of production-ready bodywork of the next-gen Nissan Z car leaked from an Australian patent site comes a reveal of the new 2022 Toyota GR 86. Well, at least its nose.

Fans and followers of the Toyobaru twins—that's the 86 and mechanically identical Subaru BRZ—won't be surprised to learn that it looks not too dissimilar to the new Subaru unveiled just this past November. The design of the new 86's fascia also takes cues from that of Toyota's world-beating hot hatch, the GR Yaris. Specifically, its grille and two smaller intakes.

Toyota is keeping most 2022 GR 86 info under wraps, but we do know it will indeed adopt the GR name—that's for "Gazoo Racing," Toyota's in-house performance-car and motorsports arm—and we can in fact make out a small, rectangular cutout in the grille for the "GR" badge. The rest of the bodywork will likely be similar to the new BRZ's, with hardpoints and cutlines being shared between the two cars. Smaller details such as the look of the headlights, the taillights, and the details of the rear bumper are likely to be the largest points of differentiation.

