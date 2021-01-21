2022 Toyota GR 86's Nose Leaks in Patent Images
Surprise, surprise—its nose is not so different from the new Subaru BRZ's.
Less than a week after renderings of production-ready bodywork of the next-gen Nissan Z car leaked from an Australian patent site comes a reveal of the new 2022 Toyota GR 86. Well, at least its nose.
Fans and followers of the Toyobaru twins—that's the 86 and mechanically identical Subaru BRZ—won't be surprised to learn that it looks not too dissimilar to the new Subaru unveiled just this past November. The design of the new 86's fascia also takes cues from that of Toyota's world-beating hot hatch, the GR Yaris. Specifically, its grille and two smaller intakes.
Toyota is keeping most 2022 GR 86 info under wraps, but we do know it will indeed adopt the GR name—that's for "Gazoo Racing," Toyota's in-house performance-car and motorsports arm—and we can in fact make out a small, rectangular cutout in the grille for the "GR" badge. The rest of the bodywork will likely be similar to the new BRZ's, with hardpoints and cutlines being shared between the two cars. Smaller details such as the look of the headlights, the taillights, and the details of the rear bumper are likely to be the largest points of differentiation.
As for what's under the hood, we know the new BRZ will kick out 228 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 184 lb-ft of torque at 3,700 rpm from a larger, 2.4-liter flat-four engine, and the 86 will use the same powerplant. All the juicy details, including what the entire 2022 Toyota GR 86 looks like, should become known sometime later this year, although no official reveal date has yet been announced.
