Watch Vaughn Gittin Jr. Drift Around the Nurburgring Nordschleife

It’s difficult enough racing around the Nürburgring Nordschleife with traction, but for one driver, this isn’t enough of a challenge. With the help of a special Mustang, Vaughn Gittin Jr. has become the first person to drift around the entire 12.9-mile circuit.

We’ve certainly seen cars go sideways at the Nürburgring, but to our knowledge no one has managed to drift the entire course. In the video below, Gittin Jr. shows why he’s a world champion drifter, never missing a beat. Contributing to the victory was his supercharged Mustang RTR that makes up to 900 hp. Road-legal Nitto NT555 G2 tires proved their worth on the treacherous course as well.

Gittin Jr. had dreamt of drifting the entire Nürburgring Nordschleife after a visit to the hallowed racing site in 2013. Last fall, he made an attempt but was thwarted by bad weather. It wasn’t easy this time around, either, something he’s very candid about.

“I was out of my comfort zone for the majority of the hot laps,” Gittin Jr. said in a statement. “I did not know the Green Hell nearly as well as I thought I did. Everything changes when you’re going sideways at those speeds. When we stopped for the first tire change I was elated. I had to catch my breath, which is something I have never experienced behind the wheel since I was a rookie in Formula Drift.”

Without further ado, check out the video below for some amazing sideways action. And look out for another video dropping October 2 on Monster Energy’s channels, followed by additional videos on Forza Motorsport and Pennzoil’s channels.

Source: Ford Performance