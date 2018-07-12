Watch the Toyota Supra Prototype Rip Through the Goodwood Hillclimb

We’ve been hearing about a Toyota Supra revival for years, and now we finally get to see it in action. A Toyota Supra prototype made its world debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed today, where it zipped through the famous hillclimb and sounded pretty great in the process.

The prototype wore the red, white, and black livery of Toyota Gazoo Racing, as well as special badging. Now that we have a closer look, we can see the prototype bears a resemblance to the FT-1 concept that debuted in 2014, although it’s significantly toned down. The hood doesn’t look nearly as long, and the grille, headlights, and body lines look much more conventional. Like the concept, there are narrow taillights and a rear ducktail spoiler—though it doesn’t look like the concept’s retractable active wing made it to production.

The Toyota Supra, also called the A90, will pack a turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine that drives the rear wheels. The two-seater will boast a perfect 50:50 weight balance front to rear, Toyota claims. It will also achieve a lower center of gravity than the Toyota 86 and double that car’s body rigidity.

The prototype will make daily runs on the hillclimb course through July 15, with Supra Chief Engineer Tetsuya Tada and test driver Herwig Daenens behind the wheel. Toyota has confirmed the Supra will go on sale internationally in the first half of next year. Watch the video for a sneak peek of what to expect.