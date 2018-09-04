Watch Spotting During the 2018 Monterey Car Week

While Monterey Car Week is all about rarified four-wheeled wonders, it’s almost an equally impressive watch-spotting event. Some attendees have one watch they keep in the safe all year, only to break it out for the late-summer festivities. Next time you’re on the grass at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance or at one of the many other events during Car Week, keep an eye on the wrists—you might see something with a price tag to rival some of the cars. This year, we snapped some of our favorites, mostly on the wrists of friends and familiar faces we found amongst the champagne-sipping crowds.

TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre 16 on My Wrist

The lovely folks at TAG Heuer lent me this fetching Carrera chrono for the week, giving me the chance to experience a modern Heuer for the first time. The Carrera Calibre 16 family isn’t new, first launched in this form back in 2005, but this heritage-inspired variant is. Unveiled earlier this year at Baselworld to celebrate the Carrera’s 55th anniversary, the watch features a dial inspired by both racing and common design elements found in the 1970s. To that end, the faux-aged lume and red/orange accents pop against the white subdials and chapter ring, contrasting well with a black ceramic bezel. —Conner Golden

TAG’s familiar Calibre 16 automatic movement returns 42 hours of power reserve and a date complication at three o’clock. The Calibre 16 is an evolution of the longstanding Valjoux 7750, so it should be reliable and low-maintenance.

If black isn’t your color, TAG also offers this watch in blue on steel bracelet as well. Prices start at $4,350 for the black on leather rally strap, and $4,500 for blue on steel bracelet.

1967 Eterna Super KonTiki

Unsurprisingly, interesting people often wear requisitely interesting watches. Case in point: Our friend Matthew Ivanhoe of The Cultivated Collector hit The Quail green wearing this excellent 1967 Eterna KonTiki, originally issued to the Israeli Defense Forces. More specifically, it was presented to the Shayetet 13, Israel’s elite special forces. Ivanhoe estimates only 150 were ever made, and less than half of those are thought to survive. —C.G.

Hurley Haywood’s Rolex Datejust

Haywood is proud to point out that while he presently wears it on a steel bracelet, the watch originally arrived as a gift from Rolex in the mid-’90s on a rubber strap. As he tells it, the then-president of Rolex rang him up after he spotted Haywood on the Le Mans podium wearing a cheap throwaway watch, having left all his good stuff at home for fear of theft. A short time later, this DateJust showed up at his house wearing a unique rubber strap, along with a few replacements. It spent so much time on the wrist, he wore through all the replacement straps. Unable to procure new ones, it’s now on the steel bracelet you see here. —C.G.

Stephan Winkelmann Apple Watch and 50th Anniversary Rolex Daytona

Automobile contributor and fellow watch dork Basem Wasef caught the Bugatti chief with a watch on both wrists. The Apple Watch isn’t noteworthy, but the 50th Anniversary Daytona on the opposing wrist is. To honor five decades of the legendary chrono, Rolex cut the case entirely from platinum, adding an ice-blue dial and dark brown Cerachrom ceramic bezel to round it out. —C.G.

Alain de Cadenet’s Omega Speedmaster

We don’t have the time (or the, ahem, space) to recount de Cadenet’s long, colorful career behind the wheel of some of the world’s greatest cars, but it’s safe to say his excellent Speedmaster was there for most of it. As he recounts in an interview with Revolution magazine, he purchased the watch—the same type made famous by NASA astronauts—in 1968 in Zurich during a trip to the Nurburgring, and he hasn’t worn much else since. —C.G.

Zenith of Jim Heldmann, Polestar’s Vice President, Global Marketing and Brand Management

Zenith is such a sleeper brand, so it’s a good fit for Polestar, which is aiming for an understated, electrified vibe. The Zenith features an El Primero—first shown in 1969—heart that is regarded as one of the world’s best and most accurate watch movements. Fun fact: For a long time, the El Primero was the movement inside the Rolex Daytona. —Jon Guzik

Clark Sopper’s Autodromo Group B Night Stage



Clark Sopper is a classy dude: first he was showing a Honda Kei-Truck at The Quail—you read that right, A HONDA KEI-TRUCK—so of course his tastes in watches are somewhat left of field with his Autodromo Group B watch. It’s a rare variant to boot—Autodromo only made 14 of these blacked-out watches, with only one offered for public sale. —J.G.

Joseph Cantore’s Heuer Autavia GMT

Joseph Cantore, who was showing a 1935 Mercedes-Benz 540K Cabriolet A at the Concours d’Elegance, is a collector of vintage timepieces. His super-rare Heuer Autavia 2446C GMT chronograph, powered by a Valjoux 7736 T hand-wound mechanical movement, had us in shock. —J.G.

Filip Brabec’s Orange Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Diver Special Edition

Filip Brabec, VP of product management for Audi of America, looked for this watch for months on end, as the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshores in steel are becoming as rare as hen’s teeth. This ROO, a limited-edition boutique only model, is not for the understated, what with its Orange Dial and matching rubber strap. —J.G.

Jackie Stewart’s Rolex Datejust

Hurley Haywood wasn’t the only racing great sporting a Rolex DateJust at Pebble. This is Jackie Stewart’s Gold Rolex—stop and think about that for a second. We grabbed this shot as Stewart was walking through the crowds at The Quail; always a good sport, he let us snap a shot, then paused and said, “You need it against my pants, don’tcha?” Who were we to argue? —J.G.