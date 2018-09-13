Watch Spotting at the 2018 Goodwood Revival

Much like Pebble Beach, high-end automotive events are magnets for neat-o watches. This year’s Goodwood Revival was no different, attracting all manner of vintage pieces to correspond with the period-correct attire. Compared to watch-spotting in Monterey, Revival proved somewhat difficult, thanks in part to long jacket and mechanic jumpsuit sleeves. Regardless, here is just a taste of what we found on the wrist at the 2018 Goodwood Revival.

1972 Omega Flightmaster

Seen more-or-less as an extended variant of the indomitable Speedmaster, this large chronograph was Omega’s attempt at wooing pilots away from the Speedy, offering a design that catered directly to aeronautical sensibilities. Unfortunately, the Flightmaster only lasted from 1969 through 1977.

Nivada Wanderer

Back in the 1950s and 1960s, if you needed a wristwatch with a vibrating alarm, and couldn’t afford a JLC Memovox, you picked up a Vulcain Cricket—a personal favorite of President LBJ. This Nivada Wanderer utilizes the same movement as the Cricket, with Nivada being one of the very few companies to purchase directly from Vulcain.

Chopard Mille Miglia for Copperstate 1000

Created specifically for the Copperstate 1000 vintage rally in the year 2000, this is an exceedingly rare watch. In contrast to the original Mille Miglia, for which Chopard produces hundreds of pieces, there were only 100 of these made, each with a spectacular turned copper dial.

LOV Espadon Diver

I don’t have many details on this intriguing diver, but I was able to find out the LOV nameplate is from a defunct French watchmaker, based in Villers-le-Lac.

Ceramic Rolex Daytona

If I had to pick a favorite modern watch, this would probably be it. The Daytona ref. 116500LN was launched back in 2016 to much fanfare, as this was exactly what so many Rolex fans and collectors had wanted for years—a “Cerachrom” ceramic bezel on a stainless steel Daytona. Now, two years on, it looks just as sharp.

Record Watch

According to the owner, this gorgeous Record was inherited from his father, a member of the Royal Flying Corps in World War I. Again, like the LOV, there’s not much info available on this specific model.

TAG Heuer Autavia by Bamford

Much like you would modify a car, the blokes over at Bamford Watch Department customize your watch any which-way you see fit. Of course, working with new TAG Heuer and Zenith models make the process a whole lot easier, considering both brands have a partnership with the customizer. This Autavia wears an excellent blue/black colorway, a design that’s more subtle than some of the other examples from Bamford.