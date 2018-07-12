/ Features / Car Lists / WATCH: Seven Reasons Why the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Is the Ultimate Muscle SUV
Car Lists

WATCH: Seven Reasons Why the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Is the Ultimate Muscle SUV

What we love about the 707-hp SUV

By:

Driven by the same 707-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 that drives the Dodge Charger and Challenger Hellcat, the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is one of the most powerful vehicles on the market, period. With 645 lb-ft of torque on tap, the 5,363-pound SUV needs just 3.5 seconds to hit 60 mph. And that’s just the start.

Buying Guide
Powered by Motortrend
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

MSRP $37,090 Altitude 2WD

View Full Specs and Compare

EPA MPG:

19 City / 26 Hwy

Cargo (Std/Max):

36 / 68 cu. ft.

Seating:

5/5