“RIDE PONTIAC RIDE” Is Your Rad ’80s Earworm of the Day

In the late ’80s, GM’s Pontiac division was a bit like that guy at the back of your high-school homeroom with wraparound shades, a feathered mullet, and fingerless gloves. You never actually saw him go to any of his classes, he was just there for roll call and then rolled out to yet another one of the endless parties that defined his existence.

At the very least, that was the brand image that Pontiac was trying so desperately to project with its unprecedented “RIDE PONTIAC RIDE” advertising campaign. Why do we type that all in caps? Because we can’t force ourselves through your screen and scream it directly into your ear while a phalanx of electric guitars wail in the background. Capital letters will have to do.

The year was 1988, and there was a pulse-pounding, white-knuckled excitement in being merely proximate to a Pontiac vehicle—or so the marketers wanted you to believe—and the best way to communicate that feeling was with a two-and-a-half minute music video that rammed the awesome power of the arrowhead into your earholes.

It’s an intoxicating swirl of imagery. A man jumps into a Sunbird convertible because, hey, doors are for squares. A couple dressed entirely in white argues in an alleyway before making up later before arguing again after that, probably. A woman is exasperated with a cop as he writes her a ticket presumably for being too rad. Everyone is wearing trench coats and walking in slow motion as Trans Ams, Fieros, and Grand Prixs drift in and out of frame while driving through wet or smoky or wet and smoky environments. It’s all happening as the sickest song ever written about building excitement serves as the soundtrack.

And that paragraph only scratches the surface of the visual smorgasbord assembled by D’arcy Masius Benton & Bowles, the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, ad agency responsible for sending “RIDE PONTIAC RIDE” forth into the world. According to this Wentzville, Missouri UAW 2250 Facebook page (which hosts a surprisingly in-depth retelling of this campaign’s history), the song itself was written by Mark Vieha, perhaps equally well known for his contributions to the Teen Wolf soundtrack three years previous, or his “Make a Run for the Border” Taco Bell jingle.

The song crafted by Vieha and his creative partner Jay Kennedy would be performed by Alannah Myles, who would win a Grammy in 1991 for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance with “Black Velvet,” and Mark Campbell, a veteran voiceover man and bandleader who was the singing stand-in for Michael J. Fox in the Back to the Future series). In a dealer video featuring just the band footage—that you probably should also watch—then Pontiac advertising executive Gar Smith said, “Music is the driving and unifying force behind all our television advertising.”

Pontiac enjoyed a significant surge in sales that particular year, eventually accounting for 20 percent of all GM vehicles sold in 1988. Whether that’s due to the undeniable awesometude of “RIDE PONTIAC RIDE” or simply because the Chevette-based 1000 was finally put out of its misery is up for debate. (Although the Le Mans showed up in 1988, and is in the video for some reason.)

What’s certain, however, is that Pontiac would chop up and repackage the “RIDE” campaign as much as possible during the ensuing years, interweaving the pulse-racing call to action with the “We Build Excitement” catchphrase over and over again until even the unlikeliest of models had been soaked in the backbeat Kool-Aid.

“RIDE PONTIAC RIDE” would also set the stage for Pontiac’s next effort at boiling the blood of potential buyers, which was introduced to dealers in 1990 via a left-field ad combining the power of Patrick Stewart’s narration with a dystopian future replete with chrome-masked stormtroopers manning highway check points. Also in the mix: a hefty dose of lasers, a thirtysomething couple flipping through car brochures in their comfortably middle-class living room, a sweet yellow blazer, and a Grand Am flying 25 feet through the air to its almost certain doom.

It’s a shame that “As Long as There Are Individuals there Will Be Pontiac” effort didn’t go all-in on the sci-fi weirdness when its themes eventually hit the small screen. It’s also a shame that the tagline itself didn’t end up being true, but no brand-killing bankruptcy can ever take the funky greatness of RIDE PONTIAC RIDE away from us.