Watch the Bonkers Aston Martin Valkyrie Stretch Its Legs on Track

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is destined to rewrite more than a few rulebooks when it finally reaches production. But before Aston can deliver any of its hybrid hypercars, it has to make sure they're as bewildering to drive as they are to look at. That's why current Aston Martin test driver Chris Goodwin (formerly of McLaren) and Formula 1 stars Alexander Albon and Max Verstappen recently took to the track to shake the Valkyrie down.

Three Valkyries were on hand for the test at Silverstone Race Circuit—Vehicle Prototype 1, VP2, and VP3. According to Goodwin, VP1 was the first example of the Valkyrie Aston Martin has built that will resemble the car that customers will eventually get their hands on. The two young F1 stars both came away impressed, and Verstappen said it feels like you're sitting in a race car when you get in. Coming from the eight-time race winner, that is a very big compliment.

As a refresher, the Valkyrie's hybridized 6.5-liter V-12 makes 1,000 hp at 10,500 rpm and redlines at 11,100 rpm. Add to that a hybrid system that makes 160 hp and 207 lb-ft of torque, and the total system output hits an insane 1,160 hp and 664 lb-ft. The curb weight of the car is expected to be around 2,200 pounds, meaning that this thing is no doubt going to haul. (Of course, it won't haul in the new Le Mans Hypercar class, which appears to be falling apart before our very eyes: Aston this week announced its intention to bow out before competition has even begun, citing a lack of involvement from other manufacturers.)

Aston partnered with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, Cosworth, Rimac, and Integral Powertrain Ltd. to help build the world-beating hypercar, and we're excited to hear it's getting ever closer to production. Hey Aston, now that the F1 guys are done with it, can we get a drive, please?