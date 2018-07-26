/ Behind the Wheel of the All-New Nissan Kicks

On this episode of “Behind the Wheel,” Automobile social media editor Billy Rehbock takes the all-new 2018 Nissan Kicks for a spin on the streets of Southern California. The small crossover was plucked from Nissan’s global-market offerings and is the latest addition to its U.S. lineup.

The Kicks weighs just under 2,700 pounds and comes equipped with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder making 125 hp and 115 lb-ft of torque. That engine is mated to a continuously variable transmission. Rehbock finds the steering to be surprisingly responsive, and notes that the crossover has a tight turning radius.

Being targeted at young buyers, the Kicks is highly customizable. Some available options include leather-wrapped trim pieces, multicolor contrast stitching, and a Bose sound system with speakers integrated into the headrests.

The 2018 Nissan Kicks starts at $18,965 including destination.

Check out the video above for more on Nissan’s latest small crossover.