Go behind the wheel of the 592-hp Jaguar XE SV Project 8 with contributor Jethro Bovingdon, who set a lap record at Autódromo Internacional do Algarve during his first drive of the purpose-built sedan.
WATCH: Behind the Wheel of the Jaguar XE SV Project 8
The most powerful street-legal Jaguar ever is a sedan.
By: Automobile Staff
Buying GuidePowered by Motortrend
MSRP $42,325 20d Premium AWD Sedan
EPA MPG:
25 City / 34 Hwy
Horse Power:
247 @ 5500
Torque:
269 @ 1200
/50
