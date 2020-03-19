Look, we're going to keep this simple: Are you bored? Currently, we mean. With the country shut down, sports events and racing canceled, us all stuck at home, we figure most folks are losing their minds right about now. And particularly with Formula 1 canceling races left and right, delaying the start of this season and pushing at least one track to the brink, ESPN F1 wisely dredged up the only racing content it could find: This video, posted to Twitter back in November 2019, of a cardboard Amazon box lapping Belgium's Spa circuit to the soundtrack of an F1 car.

While certainly funny back in 2019, this flying Amazon box is somehow just the two minutes of entertainment we need in these idle times. Try not to think too hard about it, either—so, forget asking questions such as "where are the box's wheels?" and "why is the shadow it casts so low-profile?" Sure, the exhaust spits flames as the box barrels through Eau Rouge, but how does its entire body not succumb to the fire?