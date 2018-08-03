/ Watch: Seven Reasons Why the Performance Pack 2 Makes the Ultimate Mustang GT

At some point, Mustang engineers decided the standard Performance Pack wasn’t quite enough for the most hardcore muscle car enthusiasts. That’s when they introduced the Performance Pack 2, an option on the Mustang GT that’s worth the $6,500 price tag.

Available exclusively on fastback manual GTs, the Performance Pack 2 benefits from special tires with optimized grip. It also gets a specially tuned version of the MagneRide shocks available on other Mustangs. This feature helps to keep the almost-racing tires planted to the ground.

“On the track, the steering feel is superb, with absolutely linear chassis response, negligible body roll, and a reasonable sense of road-surface grip coming up through the wheel rim,” we wrote in our recent review. “This is thanks in part to Ford’s wise decision not to fit a variable-ratio steering rack. The car feels plenty nimble without it, and the feel is so much more natural.” We also wrote that the second Performance Pack loses the disconnected feeling between the front and rear suspension tuning that we experienced with the first Performance Pack.

Check out the video above to learn more about why the Performance Pack 2 is the ultimate version of the Mustang GT.