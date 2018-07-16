Patrick Long is one of the men behind the Luftgekuhlt celebration of air-cooled Porsches. But his custom air-cooled 911, an off-road-focused design dubbed the Luftauto 002, is also one of the show’s stars. Take a look to find out why.
/ Classic Cars / Classic Car Profiles & Reviews / WATCH: 7 Reasons Why the Luftauto 002 Is the Coolest Off-Road 911
Automobile Newsletter Join today!
Sign up today for our FREE newsletter and get the latest articles and news delivered right to your inbox!
Buying GuidePowered by Motortrend
MSRP $187,500 GT3 RS Coupe