Watch: The 2021 Lexus LC Convertible is One Sexy Drop Top

We're already big fans of the Lexus LC coupe, a car we named a 2018 Automobile All-Star thanks to its low slung good looks, snarling, naturally aspirated V-8 with 471 horsepower, and upscale, Grand Touring style.

There's not much more we'd want from the LC really other than, say, the ability to drop the top in order to engage in some open air fun. Well now you'll soon be able to do just that thanks to the impending launch of the 2021 Lexus LC Convertible that Lexus showed off for the first time at the 2019 L.A. auto show.

While it's essentially the same from a powertrain standpoint as the LC coupe, with the same killer V-8 backed by smooth operating 10-speed automatic transmission, several structural modifications were made to strengthen, lighten, and otherwise optimize the LC for convertible duty in an effort to keep it as close to the coupe as possible from a dynamic standpoint.

Of course, the star of the LC Convertible is its four-layer fabric soft top, which is available in either black, beige or red. It's been engineered to maintain as much of the LC's coupe profile as possible while keeping the top's ribs from showing any unsightly lines when it's up.

The top itself goes down in about 15 seconds at speeds of up to 31 miles per hour. It folds under a neatly designed tonneau cover that dials up the sexy of an already sexy car, while a slightly reworked rear end also adds to the car's overall appeal.

Once down, Lexus engineers have worked to keep the air from interfering with cabin interaction thanks in part to a transparent polycarbonate wind deflector and an available wind screen that help restrict wind from entering the cabin, along with active noise canceling techniques. One noise you won't want to cancel out however is the LC's wonderfully boisterous V-8 exhaust note, a naturally aspirated siren song we can't get enough of.

If you're the hearty type who wants to drive with the top down as much as possible, Lexus has also added what it calls the Lexus Climate Concierge with Upper Body Heating for the LC convertible, which manages various heating and cooling elements to ensure the cabin is as snug as possible. And if things somehow get upside down, pop up rollbars will deploy from behind the rear seats.

Want one? The LC convertible is set to arrive just in time for next summer at a price point that should start around $100,000.