Our compadres at MotorTrend were able to get early access to the all-new mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8, and the team took advantage by putting the new C8 through its battery of performance testing. And it's all on video.

Everyone wants to know what the Corvette C8's zero-to-60-mph time is, and MT recorded 2.8 seconds for that number, which puts the new Vette squarely into supercar territory. But that's just one of several data points the MT test team collected during its time with the 2020 Corvette. In the video, MotorTrend editors Scott Evans and Chris Walton break down their thoughts about how the C8 felt to them during testing, in addition to supplying more numbers like the quarter-mile run (11.1 seconds @ 123.2 mph), a time that Walton called "unbelievable."

Not everything was amazing. Both drivers had some issues with the brakes; while they slowed the car down from 60 to zero mph in just 97 feet (another supercar-like number), they felt the binders lacked some linearity during at-the-limit deceleration. And finally, the guys broke down their thoughts around how the C8 Corvette handled MT's signature figure-eight test, an exercise that measures lateral acceleration in g's and other factors. The Corvette put down 1.04 g on the skidpad, another number that puts it right at the top of the heap of cars MT has tested.

All in all, the MT crew was effusive in its praise, but with a few mild caveats. The numbers don't lie though, and the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 posted some very impressive ones indeed, among the best MT has ever recorded. We're slated to get some seat time in the C8 very soon, so stay tuned for more from Automobile about the all-new Corvette.