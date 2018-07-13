WATCH: 10 Reasons the WRX STI Type RA is the Best Subaru Ever

In 2017, Subaru built a special WRX STI with the single purpose of conquering the famous Nürburgring. And conquer it did, setting the lap record for a four-door sedan with a time of 6:57.5.

To celebrate the milestone, Subaru created the limited-edition 2018 WRX STI Type RA, which carries many improvements taken from or inspired by the record-setting car. Just 500 were allocated for the U.S. for 2018, with a starting price of $49,895. That’s a lot of money for a Subaru, but keep watching to find out why this Subaru is a lot of car.