All we want for Christmas is this beautifully—and tastefully—customized 1990 BMW M3 Evo built by Bulgarian tuning shop Vilner Garage. It may be almost three decades old, but if you’ve ever driven or owned an E30 Bimmer, you’ll know why this one inspires such desire. And if an E30 M3 is getting customized, it’s a relief when the result is as clean-looking as this one, to say nothing of the most-excellent gray and maroon Tartan interior.

The master craftspeople in the Sofia-based custom shop have obviously been working overtime—and it shows. Coated in Imola Red II paint, this BMW features an E36 M3 inline-six that packs 321 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The straight-six is mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

KW suspension components were fitted, as was a set of lightweight 18-inch BBS RK wheels finished in silver. This build also included adding tinted Hella lights with mini wipers up front and a set of special taillights out back.

“The philosophy here was the same one followed by Singer Vehicle Design—‘Everything is important.’ From the materials used, through their configuration and the final finish,” said company founder Atanas Vilner in a statement.

The cabin features a leather-wrapped Momo steering wheel, a roll cage, and a pair of Sparco racing seats wrapped in plaid fabric and leather trim. Ditto for the door panels, gearshift boot, the headliner, and the glovebox. “It’s not only just for style purposes. This fabric is super-functional, too. It’s very robust and comfortable, especially during the hot season,” said Vilner.

Occupants are held in place with a set a four-point Sparco harnesses, while Sparco was also the source for the metal pedal set. Finally, in a slightly corny move that we’ll let slide, the perforated metal floor panels are debossed with the words “race shoes only.” All in all, this build is just too cool—so feel free to slide it under our tree.