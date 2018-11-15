2018 Subaru WRX STI Diamond Edition Can’t Be Mine

Subaru has revealed a very good-looking STI with power to back up its racier appearance. Unfortunately for us, the automaker is making only 30 copies, and they’re all destined for South Africa.

The Subaru WRX STI Diamond Edition features a highlighter yellow body kit complete with a front splitter, side skirts, and rear diffuser. There are also matching yellow Brembo brakes, Diamond Edition badging on the rear wing, 20mm spacers for a wider stance, and an STI engine brace.

According to Subaru’s Diamond Edition web page, available exterior paint colors include red, blue, dark gray, and white.

Subaru says the model can hit 62 mph in 5.03 seconds. Under the hood, it delivers 349 hp and 342 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful production STI ever released in South Africa. Of course, the Japan-only Subaru WRX STI TC 380 is more potent, churning out 380 hp. Subaru is only making 50 copies of that car.

The Diamond Edition is one limited edition model built to celebrate the 30th anniversary of STI. Another special edition is the WRX STI Type RA, of which 500 copies were allotted to the U.S. Additional units were sent to Canada.

Watch the video below to see the Subaru WRX STI Diamond Edition in action.