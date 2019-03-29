You Could Own the Family Truckster of Your “Vacation” Dreams

Need some funky wheels for your next family vacay? Then look no further than this Ford-based replica of the Griswolds’ “Wagon Queen Family Truckster” station wagon from National Lampoon’s Vacation, the 1983 road-trip comedy classic starring Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo. The pea-green and wood-paneled rolling prop will be up for grabs at the upcoming Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach auction next month.

This example of the, er, interestingly styled car with eight headlights and room for a granny on top is based on a 1981 Ford LTD Custom station wagon and not a 1979 Ford LTD Country Squire like the cars used in the movie. Several examples were made by the Warner Brothers prop department to be used in the film, and a number of re-creations made from similar models can be found online.

Under the hood, there’s a 5.0-liter V-8 engine mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. A screen-used Truckster from the movie would likely sell for bigger bucks, but we have a feeling this extremely well-executed replica will rustle up plenty of bids. Should you miss out, why not go ahead and build your own and take the family to Wally World?