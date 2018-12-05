VW Says Its Next-Gen Gasoline Engines Will Be Its Last

As part of the settlement of Volkswagen’s diesel-emissions cheating scandal, the German automaker agreed to invest heavily in electric-vehicle technology. That included committing to build thousands of EV charging stations around the U.S., and it was later followed up with a plan to add dozens of EVs on a dedicated platform to its lineup over the next several years. Now it sounds like VW has now become so seriously committed to EVs, its gasoline-powered cars aren’t too long for this world.

Bloomberg reports that Volkswagen Group will introduce a new generation of gasoline and diesel cars beginning in 2026. After that, it plans to phase out internal-combustion engines altogether. By 2030, VW says it will offer hybrid or electric versions of its entire 300-plus-vehicle lineup.

“Our colleagues are working on the last platform for vehicles that aren’t CO2 neutral,” Michael Jost, the Volkswagen brand’s head of strategy, told Bloomberg. “We’re gradually fading out combustion engines to the absolute minimum.”

While Volkswagen already sells an electric version of its Golf hatchback, the larger VW Group’s first long-range EV will be the Porsche Taycan, which goes on sale next year. Audi recently showed off the e-tron GT, an electric sedan that will begin production in 2020. And Volkswagen will soon have a three-car lineup of long-range EVs of its own.