Automobile Mag Logo
  1. home
  2. news
  3. 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Gets New Look, Tech: Chicago Auto Show

2021 Volkswagen Atlas Gets New Look, Tech: Chicago Auto Show

Updated family truckster gets a new look, better tech, and 2.0T/AWD Powertrain.

Aaron GoldWriter

CHICAGO—If you thought the Volkswagen Atlas' visage was a bit too plain, you're going to like the facelifted 2021 model. Volkswagen has drawn the Atlas' upper grille down deeper into the bumper, giving it a clear resemblance to its smaller brother, the new-for-2020 Atlas Cross Sport. But the lower grille gets its own look, with silver accents highlighting the opening and faux bull bar. It's a good look that gives the understated Atlas some much-needed personality.

Out back, the Atlas gets the upgrade to LED taillights, though the shape and size appear largely unchanged. There's also a more prominent rear bumper, and together with the new jutting jawline it helps to add three inches to the Atlas' overall length.

Volkswagen is also sprucing up the interior with a new steering wheel and optional contrast-color stitching. All but the base model will get an 8" touch-screen infotainment system. Speaking of infotainment, there are a lot of upgrades here, including VW's Car-Net telematics with a host of subscription-based systems. Among them is a 4G-LTE hot spot, over which up to four devices can connect to the Internet via Car-Net's WiFI hot spot.

The engine lineup is unchanged, with a 235 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four and a 276 hp 3.6 liter V6. What has changed is availability: The 2.0T engine will now be offered on the top-of-the-line SEL model, which previously was V6-only, and you'll be able to get the four-cylinder engine with 4Motion all-wheel-drive.

Those changes should allow buyers to get a nicer and grippier Atlas for a lower price, and that's a good thing. We'll know for sure when prices are announced closer to the 2021 Atlas' launch this spring.

Share on FacebookShare on Twitter
Related Articles

2021 Toyota 4Runner, Tacoma, And Tundra Trail Editions Introduced at Chicago Auto Show

Greg Fink|

Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator High Altitude Versions Debut in Chicago: Luxed-Up Off-Road Brutes

Todd Lassa|

Toyota Tacoma, Tundra, Sequoia Get the Nightshade Treatment at Chicago Auto Show

Todd Lassa|