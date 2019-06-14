It’s no secret to anyone that knows me that I’m a wagon nut. Our main family vehicle—my wife’s daily driver—is a 2018 BMW 330i xDrive wagon. It’s our fifth wagon in a row, with a 2016 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E preceding the 3 Series. So, when Volvo revealed the all-new V60, I paid attention. First and foremost, it’s a gorgeous Swede. Without a doubt, the V60 has the best silhouette of any wagon going. I’d go with the all-wheel-drive version, although I wish Volvo offered the less-powerful T5 engine with AWD in the U.S. I don’t need the added power and supercharged/turbocharged complexity of the more expensive T6, or the slight fuel-economy hit. The T5 AWD combo was offered in our market with the previous-generation V60, and many of the company’s other current models in the U.S. offer the powertrain pairing, including the lifted and less pretty V60 Cross Country. As far as the best V60 T6 AWD model to pick, the R-Design is trying to be sporty but it’s not. The top-spec Inscription adds extras I don’t need. So, the pick of the litter is the entry-level Momentum—a minimalist, Scandinavian-themed Volvo with an impressive amount of standard equipment.

Exterior

Paint: Volvo doesn’t offer their non-metallic Ice White in our market. A shame. If you want white, you’re forced to pick the trendy Chrystal White Pearl Metallic. No thanks. Birch Light Metallic is interesting and quite a Swedish color but it’s too pearly in certain light for me. Our old V60 was Osmium Grey Metallic and I really liked it, so that’s my choice. Any metallic hue adds $645.

Wheels: Quite frankly, there aren’t any great options. The standard two-tone, 18-inch wheels aren’t my style but they’re the best option. The optional 19-inch wheels ($800) are a more pleasant design but Volvo and big wheels are a poor combination, compromising ride quality and overall refinement. Things aren’t any better in the wheel department with the R-Design and Inscription models. It seems Volvo disregarded their heritage of focused, simple design with the majority of their latest wheels. Well, the company does sell a pleasant silver 17-inch, double 5-spoke wheel as an accessory. I’d go with that option for winter wheels.

Interior

Seats: There’s only one route if you’re a proper car geek—plaid. Yes, it’s a total Euro-snob set up but one I’d only pine for if it wasn’t offered in the USA. Blond City Weave Textile is the name and it’s fantastic. One could logically argue that the light-colored details including the two-tone steering wheel could quickly soil and choosing the traditionally more upmarket leather interior adds zero cost. They’d certainly have a point, but I don’t care. And FYI, the R-Design and Inscription models don’t offer this funky, unique interior. So, another tick in the box for the Momentum.

Trim: The standard Iron Ore Inlays are great. I don’t see any reason to spend $600 for wood trim and extra interior illumination, as the tree-based set up isn’t as suitable of a pairing with the cool plaid seats.

Options/Packages

Premium Package ($2050): Includes a load of handy extras: power-folding and auto-dimming side mirrors, HomeLink, a compass in the rearview mirror, blind spot assist with cross traffic alert and front and rear parking sensors with auto parking. There’s also keyless entry with illuminated door handles and a hands-free liftgate.

Heated Rear Seats & Heated Steering Wheel Package ($750): Heated front seats are standard on the T6 AWD but the only way to get a heated steering wheel on the Momentum from the factory is this package. Plus, rear heated seats keep your friends and family happy in the back seat come winter.

Etc.: Apple CarPlay (and Android Auto) are standard, but I’d still want to add factory navigation. Lifetime map updates and live traffic data are included. Plus, it’s nice to not be forced to plug in your iPhone for route guidance. Navigation is a $1200 option (port installed), or it comes with the Multimedia Package (see below). I’d go the former route.

What to Skip

Plenty. The $2500 Multimedia Package includes navigation plus a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and Harman Kardon Audio. The standard gauge cluster and “high performance” 10-speaker audio are both fine for me. There are some tempting extras bundled in the $2500 Advanced Package including adaptive headlights with washers and a 360-degree camera, but most aren’t needed and, unfortunately, the addition forces you into the Multimedia Package. I don’t fancy a dark headliner, making it an easy $200 pass. I’d also skip the $1000 Four-C Chassis adjustable suspension as none of the damper modes are a Goldilocks set up for the less-than-athletic V60. Interestingly, Volvo offers the rare treat of adding certain features via the dealer including adaptive cruise control with Pilot Assist and Parking Pilot Assist (which is available from the factory via the Advanced Package). Your friendly Volvo store can also fit factory navigation. This rather rare dealer upgrade set up is particularly helpful if you’re looking to buy a used Volvo and a specific car you’re interested in doesn’t carry a certain option you really want. I used this route to add a heated steering wheel to our 2016 V60 (something you can do on the new V60 too).

Total Cost: $49,040 ($44,395 base price for a V60 T6 AWD Momentum).