2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country Makes First Appearance

If you need a break from all the new SUVs coming to market, feast your eyes on the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country. The rugged wagon joins the standard V60 that was redesigned in February.

The updated Cross Country receives a special chassis and suspension to enhance its performance off the beaten path. Because of these updates, it features 2.95 inches of additional ground clearance over the standard V60. An off-road driving mode, as well as standard all-wheel drive and corner traction control, further aid the wagon.

Automatic braking comes standard, and it recognizes pedestrians, cyclists, and large animals to avoid collisions. Other features include a tablet-style touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cross traffic alert, and Pilot Assist, which helps drivers steer, accelerate, and brake under certain conditions.

The V60 Cross Country will offer a T5 turbo-four engine with all-wheel drive. Later on, mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants will arrive. Drivers can choose to get their hands on the V60 Cross Country from Volvo’s vehicle subscription service, which charges a flat fee per month.

The 2019 Volvo V60 will hit dealerships here in the U.S. in early 2019. Volvo hasn’t set a timeline for rolling out the Cross Country version in the U.S., but we’ll probably learn more details later this year.