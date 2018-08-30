Volvo Teases Mysterious Finned 360c Concept

Last week, a very cryptic audio clip from Volvo kept everyone guessing what new product it has hiding up its sleeve. Recently, the Swedish automaker gave us a little more to go off of with a short video clip showing shadowy glimpses of an upcoming concept vehicle. Judging by the 360 in the name and the Blade Runner-esque lighting, we suspect this will be an autonomous concept equipped with an electric powertrain.

The video first shows what appears to be the front of the vehicle, which sports an illuminated Volvo badge and two thin strips of lighting that stretch all the way to the edges to join a group of vertically stacked light bars that could simulate headlights. The front end’s cascading light also spills out onto a thin piece that juts out from the body, possibly a sensor or camera (or both) replacing the traditional side view mirror.

The last clip in the brief video shows what is likely the rear end of the vehicle, with what looks like a red taillight that connects to a fin that extends from what might be the rear glass or liftgate. Red lighting continues onto the fin, which bears the 360 logo. It’s unclear if this is merely a design element or if it’s somehow part of the vehicle’s autonomous systems. Whatever the case, we’re not opposed to fins making a comeback. Out of focus and in the background, you can once again see the thin, illuminated bit protruding from the front of the Volvo.

Volvo hasn’t given us any clues as to what this is besides the few words accompanying its Instagram post: “Coming soon: our vision for the future of travel.” But based on what we can see in the video, the front end looks very upright and pod-like, meaning this could be a large, multi-passenger autonomous shuttle. The concept could tie into Volvo’s recently announced M mobility brand, which the automaker says “aspires to deliver a better alternative to car ownership for urban and metro consumers.”

Then again, we could be getting our first sneak peek at a bizarrely styled Volvo SUV. But one thing we’re pretty sure this won’t be is a revival of the Volvo 360 hatchback that the U.S. never got. Oh well.

In a comment on its latest Instagram post, Volvo says it will share details on the 360c “very soon.”