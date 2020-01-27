Volvo is synonymous with safety. Thus it's no surprise that the brand is taking the statistically safe choice of giving away $1 million worth of cars should a safety occur during Super Bowl LIV.

For those unfamiliar with the ball of feet, a safety is defined by the National Football League as occurring "if the offense commits a foul in its own end zone or when an impetus by a team sends the ball behind its own goal line, and the ball is dead in the end zone in its possession or the ball is out of bounds behind the goal line." If those conditions are met, then the defensive team receives two points.

Yes, we know that's pretty jargon-y and difficult to decipher, which is why we'll break it down even more simply: a safety is a rare scoring event. In fact, less than 0.5 percent of the more than 10,000 points scored by every NFL team throughout the 2019 regular season were the result of a safety. The most common ways it can happen are a runner being tackled behind the line of scrimmage in their own end zone, an offensive lineman committing a holding penalty in the end zone, or a bad snap on a punt sending the ball flying out of bounds through the end zone.

Still, that doesn't mean one won't happen during the Super Bowl. As such, there's no reason not to head over to VolvoSafetySunday.com to design your own Volvo between now and the day of the big game. Should either the San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs benefit from or suffer a safety, then Volvo will randomly select entrants to award $1 million worth of cars to.

Sure, the chances of a safety occurring in the Super Bowl are low, but there's an even higher chance that you'll regret not signing up to win a Volvo if one or both teams happen to record one.