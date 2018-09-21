2019 Volvo S60 Enters Production at New Plant in South Carolina

It’s official: Volvo has made its very first car in the U.S. Copies of the 2019 Volvo S60 are now rolling off the line at the automaker’s new plant in South Carolina.

The next-generation midsize sedan will arrive in Volvo dealerships in the U.S. later this year. Volvo will export half the sedans built at the plant to other countries, with global deliveries beginning in spring 2019.

The South Carolina facility is the only plant around the world that will build the S60. The 2.3-million-square-foot site features a body shop, paint shop, vehicle processing center, office building, and final assembly facility. Soon, it will also include Volvo Cars University, which will provide training and leadership development for the Volvo team.

The sedan sits on Volvo’s Scalable Product Architecture like its midsize siblings, the V60 and XC60. A number of engines will be available in our market: a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 250 hp, a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 316 hp, and a plug-in hybrid making 400 hp. All of these powertrains are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Right now, the South Carolina facility is only producing the S60. But Volvo will add production of a second model, the next-generation XC90, in 2021. With two model lines, the automaker will be able to make 150,000 cars a year at the plant.