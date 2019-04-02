A Visual Tour of the Volvo Museum Collection

The Volvo Museum is located in Arendal, Sweden, just outside of Gothenburg where the company’s first car rolled off the line in 1927. The museum exhibits more than 100 cars, buses, trucks, and “cartifacts” from throughout the marque’s history. The gems include a wood- and gas-powered truck from WWII, a 1995 850 T5R—a five-cylinder yellow beast with 240 horsepower—and a futuristic 1800 ES prototype with its groovy rear hatch.

“My favorite, even though it is hard to point out a single one, if I could pick up and bring home, would be a PV544 as it is very much the car of my childhood,” said Sören Nyeboe, managing director of the Volvo Museum. “Great shape and personality, easy to maintain, and full of good memories.”

The two-door sedan was built from 1958 to 1965 and packs an inline four-cylinder that delivers between 60 and 95 horsepower depending on the model year. The PV544 was one of the most successful rally cars of the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Roger Moore’s 1967 P1800 from TV’s The Saint has been completely restored and is also part of the collection; the Pearl White beauty even sports the original ‘ST 1’ plates from the popular British spy show. The classic Scandinavian sports car/shooting brake was made from 1961 to 1973, outliving the show by a few years.

“The rarest vehicle in the collection is the 655 from 1933/1934—a true one-off,” Nyeboe tells us. The beautiful Volvo was equipped with a six-cylinder engine that was normally used in trucks and buses at the time and offers a healthy 65 horsepower. The engine is mated to a three-speed manual transmission. The deep blue roadster with red pinstripes, a white top, and whitewalls was built by Norrmalm of Stockholm, a convertible coachbuilder. The exclusive car was renovated in the 1970s and looks almost new today.

We strongly recommend a visit in person, but if a pilgrimage to Sweden isn’t in the cards, here’s a photo gallery of the vintage metal, cool concepts, and more currently on display.