Here’s something you don’t hear every day: Volvo is offering free, complimentary tow-for-life service. The new service works with the recently introduced Volvo Car Accident Advisor app for smartphones and its Replacement Parts & Warranty service that was introduced in 2015 and covers non-wear-related repairs.

No matter how old your Volvo is and whether your bought it new or used, in the event of a breakdown your car can be towed to a retailer that uses genuine Volvo parts and repair methods. So if you haven’t fired up your vintage PV444, P1800, or 850 wagon in a while, Volvo’s got your back if you need a little roadside assistance. If you purchase a new Volvo like our long-term V90 or the spunky XC40 crossover, towing is already included as part of the roadside-assistance program that falls under the vehicle’s warranty.

The Swedish marque states, “There is no additional fee to use Tow for Life” for post-warranty customers. Volvo customers can call for help through Volvo On-Call or via Volvo Customer Care at 1-800-550-5658. Beyond the Volvo-certified location requirement, the tow limit is 25 miles and customers must have their vehicle serviced at the drop-off point or they’ll have to pay for the ride.

If that sounds good, get that old Volvo back on the road already, or maybe buy the vintage or beater Volvo of your dreams and enjoy the peace of mind that it can be towed to a shop free of charge if something unfortunate happens. Just keep the fine print in mind.