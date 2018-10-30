Three Custom Volkswagen Jettas to Try For

The new Volkswagen Jetta might cost a bit less than its predecessor, but we found the Jetta SEL to be a great deal with lots of features and an excellent warranty. It also managed to catch the attention of three different tuners who will have their customized Jettas at SEMA this year.

H&R Special Springs chose the Jetta R-Line to show off its aftermarket suspension components. The show car has been lowered with H&R coil-overs and sits on 19-inch Rotiform BUC wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires. Its appearance has also been modified with a body kit, a rear spoiler, a graphics package, and a bunch of Volkswagen accessories.

Air Design, which actually provided the body kit for the H&R car, says its Jetta was inspired by the 1980s and ’90s. The 19-inch TSW wheels are a modern remake of the DTM-inspired Hockenheim wheels from the 1990s, while the graphics are said to give the body kit a little bit of a vintage appearance. It’s also been lowered and given a custom interior.

Finally, independent tuner Jamie Orr got his hands on a White Silver Jetta S with a manual transmission. Orr lowered his car with a set of adjustable coil-overs from KW and added 20-inch Work Emotion T5R 2P wheels. He then upgraded the brakes, added a 3D-printed body kit, and customized the interior with houndstooth-patterned seats.

All three cars will be displayed at SEMA through November 2.