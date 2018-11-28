Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Cargo Gets a New Livery

Volkswagen is celebrating the end of an era and welcoming in a new one at the L.A. auto show. Here it’s debuting the Beetle Final Edition that marks the end of production for the long-running nameplate, and it’s also showing off a cargo van that will join VW’s new generation of EVs.

The I.D. Buzz Cargo first debuted in Hannover, Germany, earlier this year. Now, it has emerged again with new livery inspired by the VW race car that set a new record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb this year. VW is showing the cargo van’s potential as a support vehicle for the race car. Inside, the cargo van has a workbench and parts for the race car.

Powering the cargo van is an electric motor making 201 hp. A 48-kilowatt-hour battery pack is sufficient for normal city commutes, but it can also fit a 111-kWh battery pack if needed. This pack can be charged to 80 percent capacity in 30 minutes with a 150-kW DC fast charger. Depending on the size of the battery, the van can run 200-340 miles on a single charge on the WLTP cycle. A solar roof extends the range by up to 9.3 miles.

The model doesn’t feature rear view mirrors, but instead has cameras that project images onto small screens in the vehicle. An augmented reality head-up display shows key information in 3D. When the car is in autonomous mode, the steering wheel folds into the instrument panel and the driver seat can swivel.

VW will also debut the Beetle Final Edition. Available in coupe and convertible body styles, these models offer beige or light blue paint jobs as well as unique wheels and interior upholstery. As we reported earlier, prices for Final Edition SE coupes start at $23,940, an an extra $2,950 on the higher SEL trim level. Convertibles go for $28,190 on the SE and $30,890 for the SEL.