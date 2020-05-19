This VW Doka Pickup Might Be the Ultimate Adventure Rig

Cousin to the beloved Vanagon and its Westfalia camping version, the Volkswagen Transporter (as the rest of the world knows the vehicle) came in several pickup flavors elsewhere—single cab, double cab, and so forth. The hottest flavor of Transporter, in our opinion, is the Doka Syncro, and that's what you're seeing here.

See all 30 photos

"Doka" is short for DoppelKabine—double cab—and Syncro is VW-speak for vehicles equipped with an all-wheel-drive system, at least until they adopted the "4Motion" nomenclature. Combine the two, and you get a six-passenger pickup powered by a 1.9-liter TDI turbodiesel engine, with a useful drop-side bed and a full-time all-wheel-drive system designed by Daimler-Steyr-Puch. No wonder North American enthusiasts lust after this Swiss army knife of van-based pickups.

More Videos 10 Reasons Why the Volkswagen T6 California Is the Best Camper Van You Can’t Buy Lotus Evija EV Hypercar - Configurator Animation Lamborghini Huracán Scale Model Photo Shoot - Behind the Scenes Lamborghini Huracán Scale Model Photo Shoot - Behind the Scenes Teaser: Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 Electric Dragster Prototype 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Truck - Teaser April 2020 Petrolhead Planet Preview: Epic Drives in Epic Cars 1970 Ford F100 Highboy ICON Reformer: One Sweet Truck 2020 Porsche Cayman GT4 Pro Racers Take 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI Shows Its Stuff on the Test Track Chiron Pur Sport - Dynamic Reveal Teaser - Instagram Pro Racer's Take: 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S

Equipped with a canvas cargo cover like the one seen in the images here, and the Doka seems ready for adventure. It's a go-anywhere, carry-anything kind of machine. Those characteristics were appreciated by various government agencies and militaries abroad, so—like this example here—many were used hard and put away slightly rusty. The seller claims this was a German border patrol vehicle, and given the color and options that seems likely. This Doka—which didn't meet reserve in a Bring a Trailer auction at $13,750 in May—is located in British Columbia, and since all Dokas in the U.S. (or headed to the U.S.) will require some paperwork, it could be a headache to acquire one.

See all 30 photos

Maybe the headache is worth it. It's hard to imagine a vehicle that combines more practicality and charm in an usual and striking body style. The cab-forward design and drop-side bed are just plain cool, both features common on utility vehicles elsewhere but not generally found on U.S.-market trucks. And Syncro is a useful system that adds some traction in slippery conditions. Moreover, while the Doka was never sold here, plenty of Vanagons were, so parts aren't impossible to come by domestically.