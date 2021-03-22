The VW Transporter T6.1 Sportline Is Basically the GTI of Vans
The Volkswagen Transporter T6.1 Sportline is decked out with GTI-esque touches, including red grille accents and a lowered stance.
Volkswagen has been making sporty-looking versions of its Transporter vans for a while now, but the latest version looks significantly more badass than the last one. The addition of the little ".1" appended to the T6 name indicates quite a bit has changed. The Sportline has always been a top-tier trim, but the T6.1 gets a serious injection of Golf GTI hot-hatch attitude—especially in the special Black Edition you're seeing here.
All T6.1 Sportlines get a number of enhancements over the regular T6. The GTI-inspired touches are the most obvious: the red strip in the grille, a sporty front bumper skin, and the rear spoiler. The van is dropped an inch; the Black Edition additionally uses Eibach coilovers. Regular Sportlines can be had in gray, red, blue, or bronze, and in short- or long-wheelbase versions. The Black Edition only comes as a short-wheelbase panel or Kombi van.
Inside, there's no mistaking it's a premium commercial vehicle—hey, those exist!—with Nappa leather seats trimmed in suede, as well as honeycomb pattern stitching and Sportline logos throughout. A dark rear window tint enhances the Black Edition.
There also are unique alloy wheels, "Black Edition" decals, matte black sidebars, and even a gift box. For nearly $63,000 (before VAT), you'd hope there would be a gift box. But other than the coilovers, the Black Edition doesn't get any dynamic enhancements. All Sportlines use a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox mated to a 2.0-liter TDI engine, which makes a smidge more than 200 hp, and can shove the T6.1 to 62 mph in 8.9 seconds.
No, we're not getting it in American VW dealerships. We don't get any T6s, despite the enduring appeal of all of the camper conversions. We'll just have to wait for its electric counterpart … if it doesn't get delayed again, that is.
