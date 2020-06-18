Hey, Look, It’s the VW ID 4 EV SUV Before You’re Supposed to See It
The ID 4 looks like any ol' compact SUV—so, not really exciting.
The Volkswagen ID 4 is the first of the IDs that VW will sell in the U.S. market. Even though the ID 3 production is already well underway, we hadn't seen the production version of its U.S.-bound, crossover-styled counterpart until today, when these images appeared on CarNewsChina's Facebook page, and have since been making their way across the internet.
After having spent a little time looking at the photos, it's just a little... vanilla. Maybe that's the point. Perhaps the ID 4 has to be as inoffensive as possible to attract as many customers as it can. After all, Volkswagen has a lot riding on its ID cars if it ever wants to be the leader in affordable EVs. Not to mention the "Dieselgate" scandal that still haunts the halls of the company's Wolfsburg headquarters.
When we reported on the ID 4 earlier this year, we noted that Volkswagen expects certain ID 4 models to get 310 miles of range. That said, the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure that European automakers use to test their cars is a bit optimistic, and by the time the EPA gets one in their hand we expect that number to fall below 300 miles.
However, 300 miles is still plenty of range, and for most Americans that should help stave off range anxiety. VW didn't mention the specs of the lower powered ID 4s, and it's safe to assume only top of the line cars will creep close to 300 miles. When it goes on sale the ID 4 will start at around $30,000, but that's after a federal tax credit of $7,500 is applied. State incentives vary, so you might be able to save even more than that in some locations. Thanks to the VWIDtalk forum for the tip.