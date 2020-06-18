The Volkswagen ID 4 is the first of the IDs that VW will sell in the U.S. market. Even though the ID 3 production is already well underway, we hadn't seen the production version of its U.S.-bound, crossover-styled counterpart until today, when these images appeared on CarNewsChina's Facebook page, and have since been making their way across the internet.

After having spent a little time looking at the photos, it's just a little... vanilla. Maybe that's the point. Perhaps the ID 4 has to be as inoffensive as possible to attract as many customers as it can. After all, Volkswagen has a lot riding on its ID cars if it ever wants to be the leader in affordable EVs. Not to mention the "Dieselgate" scandal that still haunts the halls of the company's Wolfsburg headquarters.

When we reported on the ID 4 earlier this year, we noted that Volkswagen expects certain ID 4 models to get 310 miles of range. That said, the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure that European automakers use to test their cars is a bit optimistic, and by the time the EPA gets one in their hand we expect that number to fall below 300 miles.