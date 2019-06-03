Congratulations are in order for Volkswagen, as its ID.R racer set a 6:05.336 lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, setting a new record for electric vehicles. Driver Romain Dumas beat the previous record—set by the NIO EP9—by 40.564 seconds. It’s the third mark claimed by Dumas and the ID.R, which also set marks in the hill climbs at Pikes Peak (7:57.148) and the Goodwood Festival of Speed (43.86 seconds).

“The ID.R was perfectly prepared for the Nordschleife and it was so much fun to experience the blistering acceleration and rapid cornering speeds,” said Dumas, a four-time winner of the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring, in a statement.

The flagship 500-kW (671 hp) EV race car is powered by two electric motors and had an average speed of 128 mph during its victorious run. The ID.R was wearing a set of sticky tires and received a complete makeover for its new record run, including an aerodynamic configuration adapted for speed instead of downforce at the world-famous track. The latter setup was required for the Pike’s Peak record.

