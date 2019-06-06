Volkswagen has taken the proverb “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade” and run with it in a new ad campaign that focuses on rebuilding the brand’s battered image in the U.S. and which takes the unusual step of bringing up the company’s past misdeeds—namely the diesel-emissions cheating scandal. The new ads come four years after the scandal, which led to billions of dollars in fines and a badly damaged reputation for the famed German brand.

Back in January, Volkswagen of America president and CEO Scott Keogh told Automobile in an interview that “We need to make Volkswagen matter again in America.” Indeed, even as it moves to a heavily electrified future, VW seems to be keen on playing up its roots with quirky yet environmentally friendly vehicles such as the all-electric ID Buggy concept it unveiled at the 2019 Geneva auto show.

But the buggy isn’t taking the lead in the new campaign; that would be the the fully electric ID Buzz, a modern version of the iconic Minibus first shown in 2017 (and which we drove). It takes a star turn in the first commercial of the campaign called “Hello Light.” The spot is scored to the song “The Sound of Silence” by Simon & Garfunkel, which can be taken to reference not only Volkswagen’s popularity in the 1960s but also the quiet running nature of EVs.

Blatantly admitting it messed up may be the best way to attract consumers back to the brand. It certainly couldn’t hurt. And how could you not feel the peace and love every time you see a VW Minibus? “Hello Light” premiered during game 3 of the NBA Finals. The next ad, titled “Drive Bigger,” will debut on June 11 during the Women’s World Cup.

