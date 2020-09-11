The Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen and Alltrack models perished in the United States after the 2019 model year. Now, we're left only to stare from afar at the recently revealed MkVIII models: the European-market Golf Variant (wagon) and Alltrack. Both show off the new Golf's design in a particularly impressive way. We're crossover crazy, sure, but even SUV diehards might begrudgingly admit that this is an attractive-looking wagon.

See all 22 photos

For better or worse, Volkswagen's SUV-heavy U.S. lineup is due to grow in the coming years. Alongside its new Atlas Cross Sport and refreshed 2022 Tiguan, VW plans to add the all-electric ID4 and a new compact model, possibly bearing the name Taos or Tarek, to its North American model line. Meanwhile, in Europe, the likes of the shapely Arteon wagon and the all-electric ID3 hatchback show the way forward. Different markets, different product trajectories...sensible, but we can't help but pine for the new Golf wagon and its lifted Alltrack kin.

Mechanically these are just MkVIII Golfs, though, so expect the same powertrain options available in any other European Golf model. The Alltrack version features, as you might imagine, VW's 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. A so-called "eTSI" mild-hybrid system available with the model's available seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

See all 22 photos