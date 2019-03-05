Volkswagen Is Getting in on the Electric-Scooter Craze

Time to charge up the scooter debate. Volkswagen used the Geneva motor show to introduce a pair of innovative electric scooters that look production-ready. The Streetmate and Cityskater scooters are pure electric and slot into the automaker’s overall mobility strategy by showing there are multiple ways to get around, and increasingly that those solutions will rely on motors and batteries.

The 2.7-hp Streetmate weighs 143 pounds and can hit a top speed of 28 mph with a range of 21 miles—or longer in Eco mode. Riders can sit using a removable seat or stand on this more bicycle-like two-wheeler. VW says it could replace a car for short commutes.

A switch on the handlebar activates the power, which comes form a motor integrated into the rear wheel hub; the 1.3-kWh lithium-ion battery is in the floor. Charging time is cited as 2 hours and 15 minutes, and the battery can be removed and charged at home or work. The Streetmate can also recharge through regenerative braking, and the scooter even has anti-lock brakes. A driver’s license, registration, insurance, and a helmet are all required to operate the Streetmate, at least in Germany. A 5.3-inch display in the middle of the handlebars is waterproof and connects to a smartphone to provide navigation. Your phone also acts as a digital key.

The Cityskater is a three-wheel 0.5-hp street surfer that can go 12 mph and offers a range of about nine miles. There is a platform for each foot, and steering works like skiing whereby you shift weight from one leg to the other. The control stick is used to start, accelerate, and brake. It has lights, a horn, and a disc brake at the back. This production-ready 33-pound scooter can be folded up for easy carrying or stuffed into a trunk to complete the final few miles of a journey. VW is currently evaluating it for production.